Trump's popularity has just tanked in key area - and it's officially worse than Biden

When it comes to Donald Trump's handling of the economy, a new poll shows Americans aren't impressed with the president.

In fact, Trump's net approval rating has hit a new second-term low, according to Nate Silver’s Silver Bulletin.

Although it's not a massive jump from his previous second-term low, going from -15.0 to -15.3, the pollsters calculated that this put him 3 points worse than where he was at this point compared to his first term in office.

As it stands, 40 per cent of Americans approve of Trump while 56 per cent disapprove.

Meanwhile, a Reuters/Ipsos poll found Trump's approval rating fell in recent days to its lowest point since he returned to the White House.

In last week's poll, 36 per cent of Americans approve of Trump's job performance, down from 40 per cent, while 62 per cent disapprove of his performance.

On the economy, Trump's approval rating is down to 29 per cent (a notable drop from 35 per cent), which is now lower than at any time during President Joe Biden's previous administration.

It's hardly been a quiet first year for Trump's return to office, with controversial ICE immigration crackdowns across the country, particularly in Chicago and Minnesota.

The cost of living has also been a contentious point for Americans due to the rising gas prices as a result of Trump’s decision to join Israel in attacking Iran at the end of February.

These latest poll results could be a potential problem for the Republicans ahead of the midterm elections in November.

Indy100 contacted the White House for comment, and Davis Ingle, a White House spokesperson, responded:

“The ultimate poll was November 5th 2024 when nearly 80 million Americans overwhelmingly elected President Trump to deliver on his popular and commonsense agenda. No other President in history has accomplished more for the American people than President Trump, who is working tirelessly to create jobs, cool inflation, increase housing affordability, and more. The President has already made historic progress not only in America but around the world, and this is just the beginning as his agenda continues taking effect."

Elsewhere from Indy100, Trump suggests US is now 'respected all over the world', and Trump now has a new reason for wanting an unconstitutional third term.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.