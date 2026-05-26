Warning: Major spoilers ahead

There's just one episode to go until Euphoria season 3 comes to an end, so you could say we're now in a pretty good position for the fan predictions to flow.

To recap the first six episodes: Cassie's (Sydney Sweeney) OnlyFans career took off and subsequently flatlined when she landed a role on LA Nights, forcing her to delete her account. But, unfortunately for her, her new venture would prove unlucrative, after she gets dropped from the show, leaving her with no income at all, all while trying to pay Nate's debts.

Meanwhile, her new, yet estranged husband (played by Jacob Elordi) has seemingly been losing more fingers and toes every episode thanks to the aforementioned eye-watering sum of money he owes. That is, until things come to a head in episode seven, when he's buried underground by his debt collectors with nothing but a pipe to breathe out of - except, a rattlesnake gets to him before Cassie can, marking our first major death of the season.

Maddy (Alexa Demie) is taking her role as an adult model agent more seriously, even convincing Silver Slipper owner Alamo (Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje) to let her manage some of his best dancers, enlisting his help when she needs to recoup Nate's debt money for Cassie.

Not only that, but she's pretty much the only thing standing between Alamo killing Rue (Zendaya), who also happens to be relaying information to the police about his operation, to keep herself out of jail; which Maddy appears to accidentally confess to Alamo in the most recent episode.

To say things are hotting up would be an understatement.

HBO

Theories are swirling with what could possibly happen next - and the ending of episode six has been at the centre of theories for how things might pan out.

At the end of Episode 6, 'Stand Still and See', born-again Christian Rue crashes her car, only to be met with a burning Joshua tree.

Season three has been laden with religious symbolism, and a number of smaller details throughout the episodes has people convinced that Rue's story is actually a dramatised, modern-day version of one from the Bible.

It's worth noting that the episode itself, titled 'Stand Still and See', is also a directive from Exodus 14:13 - the same one that Rue is listening to shortly before being caught by the DEA.

HBO

The burning tree in the Bible was God speaking to Moses, and the end of episode six appears to be the first time Rue finally feels relief.

It's also something that went on to be repeatedly referenced by Rue herself in episode seven, only fuelling speculation further.

"When Rue is sitting in the church, she is reading the Ten Commandments, which the Lord gave to Moses. The snake was also a large part of the theme of this episode and there are several references to serpents in relation to Moses in Exodus", one Reddit user theorised of the recurring details.

Another echoed a similar prediction, even questioning if Alamo's quiet right-hand man, Bishop (Darrell Britt-Gibson), could be on Rue's side more than she thinks.

HBO

"She's talking to Bishop about the snake, and in the story of Exodus it's the staff of Moses that turns into a snake which leads the slaves out of Egypt and also devours the Egyptian sorcerer's snakes", they wrote.

"When Rue and Bishop are talking, Bishop is positioned next to the snake. I feel like this was a pretty clear allusion to Bishop actually being some sort of informant or on Rue's side in some way, and that Rue will somehow work with him to 'part the Red Sea' so to speak."

Others queried if Bishop is already secretly working on behalf of the DEA, or that he'll simply turn his back on Alamo all together.

Another pointed out that 'Go Down Moses' is the song used in the scenes of Alamo's flashback, and in the end credits of episode seven.

HBO

However, others went in the complete opposite direction, and think this series of bad events for Rue is a sign of something bigger.

"I believe that when she hit her head on the back window of her car in the first episode, she died. I think the car being stuck, it was a symbol of being in 'limbo'. Maybe this is her own personal hell, and she’s making steps to make it to heaven. I think the last episode we are going to see rue dead in her car in the desert", one user wrote.

"I like this theory", a second fan confirmed, noting that in the trailer for the season finale, Rue returns home.

"I fear she’s going to die saving people… or very close to it", someone else added.

There's only one episode to go, so watch this space.

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