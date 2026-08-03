US Donald Trump has sparked controversy after competing in a golf tournament and bragging about his “talents” – all while the country is at war .

In a post on his Truth Social platform, president Trump shared a video of the “winning” shot and announced that he had won the a club competition trophy at his own golf club in New Jersey in the Super Senior and Senior categories.

The event took place at the Trump National Golf Course in Bedminster, New Jersey, and is the same trophy the president won last year. This time, Trump put his victory down to the “talent” he claims he has and his competitors don’t. He also praised his own golf abilities despite being “given very little time to practice” “unlike the rest of the field”.

“The Winning Shot in the Bedminster Club Championship! Thank you very much to all of those who participated. I won with a score of 70, and am so honored in that, unlike the rest of the field, I’m given very little time to practice, because I’m focused on many other things. It’s called TALENT, and I have it, and they don’t! President DONALD J. TRUMP,” Trump wrote in a post.

For many, it wasn’t the shameless brag that was the worst part about it – it was the idea he took a day off to compete in a golf tournament while his service members are fighting in a war that he started and can’t appear to end.

“One of the things Trump benefits from the most in the media is their willingness to look the other way at shit like this b/c if a Democrat, DURING A WAR, took the day off to play in a golf tournament, much less brag about winning it, the outrage would be visible from outer space,” someone argued.

Another wrote: “The planet is on fire. There’s a war going on. We can’t afford gas, groceries, or healthcare. And Trump is laser-focused on…”

Someone else asked: “Is this laser focused on affordability?”

In spite of his claim that he has “very little” practice time, according to the tracker website “ Did Trump Golf Today ?”, the president has played golf 125 days out of his 56 days in office – 22.3 per cent of his time. It is estimated this has cost the taxpayer $175,000,000.

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