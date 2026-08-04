Donald Trump is still trying to claim the Reflecting Pool was vandalised despite charges being dropped against several individuals accused.

A former Olympian was among one of several individuals accused of vandalising the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool in Washington, DC, which has recently undergone renovations arranged by the Trump administration.

Trump has repeatedly stated that he has footage of someone using a boxcutter to cut a “250 foot long gash” in the lining of the pool. But, when the US Attorney Jeanine Pirro attempted to put a case together, the charges were later dismissed, with the alleged video notably absent. Instead, the Justice Department blamed the damage on the “botched installation” work.

But, just days after charges were dropped, Trump is back to claiming that there is video footage of the Reflecting Pool being vandalised. No such video proving vandalism has ever been seen.

“There’s a tape that’s out there that I posted on Truth [Social] where you have people leaning over the side. The weakest part because of the flexibility. You know it moves. It’s very complicated. It moves. And the softest part has to be flexible. And that's the stuff you can cut, and these guys knew what they were doing. And they cut all the way along the base. Cut, cut, cut,” Trump claimed.

“THIS DOES NOT MAKE ANY SENSE,” someone wrote.

Another said: “Apparently the judge never saw this mysterious tape.”

Someone else suggested: “This is full on insane.”

“What a f**king moron just take the loss buddy. Just take the loss,” another urged.

One person asked: “Where are these tapes?”

Another pointed out: “Courts seem to be where he hits the wall.”

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