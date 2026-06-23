People think Trump's latest Iran claim is just another empty promise

US president Donald Trump has been accused of making up a “bulls*** promise” about how Iran will spend unfrozen sanctions money.

Over recent days, attempts continue to be made to come to an official peace agreement between the US and Iran , following months of violence initiated by Trump and Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu.

It is a war which has cost thousands of lives and seen the price of fuel and other goods surge thanks to blockades of the vital Strait of Hormuz shipping channel.

With talks currently in the works, some have accused Trump of coming up with promises that are not accurate – a recent example came when Trump suggested the unfrozen, previously sanctioned oil money Iran will be getting back would be used to purchase food “exclusively through the United States from our farmers”.

Trump claimed, “corn, soybeans, all of the things they need, are going to be bought from our farmers. So our farmers are very happy. I’ve had a lot of calls. They were very happy about that”.

Some had significant doubts about the validity of this claim.

“Here’s another bulls*** promise to bookmark,” one person argued.

Another appeared to agree, writing: “Well made up sir. People say you only work 4 days a week. I don't think you get enough credit for the deranged BS you make up on your own time.”





Someone else questioned: “Where does he come up with this crap?? Iran has been independent for years. They don’t need to buy food from the states. This is stupid.”





“Bro has so f**ked over U.S. workers, farms, and small businesses that he’s gaslighting us about selling s**t to Iran (their produce is definitely better and less poisoned!) in attempt to save face. What a joke of an administration,” another argued.

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