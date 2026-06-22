US vice president JD Vance has been criticised on social media, after he appeared to be snubbed by Qatari prime minister Sheikh Mohammed at peace talks with Iran in Switzerland on Sunday.

The talks came after Tehran announced on Saturday that it had closed the Strait of Hormuz once again over the ongoing military campaign in Lebanon by Israel, what with the interim deal being designed to stop all fighting, including in Lebanon.

Fox News’ Trey Yingst reported – also on Sunday – that US president Donald Trump had responded to the strait’s closure by warning Iranian officials that “you close [the strait] and you won’t have a country”.

And so, after Vance appeared to receive an awkward reception at the talks. X/Twitter users have branded the scenes “humiliating” and “painful to watch”:

Democratic Wins Media wrote: “Once again the Trump Administration is making the US the laughing stock of the world”:

“JD Vance is never going to be President,” tweeted The Maine Wonk:

Ron Filipkowski, editor-in-chief of MeidasTouch, commented: “The US has never looked smaller or weaker on the world stage”:

"In a surprise to no one, JD Vance completely humiliated himself and the US at the surrender talks in Switzerland," wrote infectious diseases doctor Neil Stone:

And political commentator Brian Krassenstein said: “What a s***show”:

Since the Sunday talks, Iran hit back at Trump on social media the next day and wrote: “You make threats; we take action.

“The Strait of Hormuz is neither your personal casino nor the backyard of modern-day pirates; these are Iranian sovereign waters, and the ultimate decision rests with the noble people of Iran and its brave armed forces.”

And if Vance’s snubbing itself wasn’t bad enough, it came just days after Trump joked at the G7 in France that he would “blame” his vice president if a tentative agreement between the US and Iran doesn’t last.

“If it works out, I’m going to take the credit. If it doesn’t work out, I’m blaming JD. You better be careful, JD.

“He’s gonna turn his plane around and get the hell out of there,” he said.

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