Things aren’t going all too well for Freedom 250’s Great American State Fair – a 16-day event set to mark the 250th birthday of the United States – as previously announced performers have pulled out, and now US president Donald Trump has responded with a solution which is hardly surprising…

Scheduled for June 25 to July 10 on the National Mall, nine artists were initially announced as taking part, but Young MC, Milli Vanilli, Morris Day and The Time, Martina McBride, Bret Michaels and The Commodores have all stepped back from the event.

The remaining three artists listed in the original announcement were “Low” rapper Flo Rida, “Ice Ice Baby” rapper Vanilla Ice, and the dance group C+C Music Factory known for their track “Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now)”.

Needless to say, Trump wasn’t happy with the dropouts, posting a rant to his Truth Social platform on Saturday in which he said: “I understand Artists are getting ‘the yips’ having to do with their performance on Wednesday, so I am thinking about bringing the Number One Attraction anywhere in the World, the man who gets much larger audiences than Elvis in his prime, and he does so without a guitar, the man who loves our Country more than anyone else, and the man who some say is the Greatest President in History (THE GOAT!), DONALD J. TRUMP, to take the place of these highly paid, Third Rate “Artists,” and give a major speech, rallying the Country forward like I have done ever since being President!

“So, by copy of this TRUTH, I am ordering my Representatives to look at the feasibility of doing an AMERICA IS BACK Rally on Wednesday, Washington, D.C., same time, same location. Only Great Patriots invited — It will be a Wild and Beautiful Celebration of America!”

He later issued another ‘Truth’ about the artist dropouts in which he argued there should be a “giant MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN RALLY” for the 250th celebrations, instead of “overpriced singers, who nobody wants to hear, whose music is boring, and yet who do nothing but complain”.

“Cancel it, just like I canceled my involvement with the failing and unsafe to be in Kennedy Center,” he said.

And Trump’s complaining has since been ridiculed and criticised on X/Twitter, with journalist Mehdi Hasan branding it “beyond parody”:

“Loving the crash out,” tweeted Wu Tang is for the Children:

Political commentator Jo Carducci, known online as JoJoFromJerz, wrote: “He’s so unpopular no one worth a damn wants to be associated with him, but sure – this’ll fix it”:

Jamie Bonkiewicz tweeted: “Narcissism is a hell of a drug”:

Oh dear…

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