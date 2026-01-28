Stephen Colbert takes swipe at Donald Trump's memory issues

Late-night host Stephen Colbert didn’t hold back during a recent Late Show monologue, taking aim at Donald Trump’s memory and his recent comments about his father’s Alzheimer’s disease.

Colbert mocked Trump’s apparent forgetfulness after he struggled to recall the word “Alzheimer’s” in an interview discussing his late father’s condition.

When Trump said he never thinks about his family’s history with the disease, Colbert quipped, “Because you already forgot the question?”

The joke drew laughter from the audience as Colbert leaned into the comedic and pointed commentary on the president’s frequent verbal missteps.

