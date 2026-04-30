GTA 6 LIVE: Price, release date and marketing official updates

Plans for GTA 6's price, release date and marketing plans have been revealed by the CEO of Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar Games' parent company.

Take-Two confirmed in February Grand Theft Auto VI's release date is on track for 19 November, with marketing to begin in Summer and physical editions confirmed at launch.

GTA 6 is the most anticipated game ever and gamers continue to avidly track leaks, rumours, trailers, pre-order updates and gameplay reveals.

indy100's GTA 6 live blog below has all the latest real-time updates, breaking news and fan reactions.

GTA 6 release date update from industry insider Gaming industry insider Reece 'Kiwi Talkz' Reilly has shared an encouraging update about GTA 6's release date being on track. He posted on X / Twitter: "No, as far as I am aware there will be no more delays. "When I broke the story of GTA 6 being delayed from May, internally I could still chat with Rockstar devs, that is no longer case. Everybody is radio silent currently (and rightly so) no one is talking to me at all which is a very good indicator that we are in the end game. "On top of that, Strauss [Zelnick] would not be saying stuff like 'people will be calling in sick on 19 November' if it was going to be delayed again. "I am thinking late May / June for trailer 3 so the rest of the industry can actually start making a definite plan for their games, Rockstar's radio silence is a nightmare for marketing departments at AAA studios currently lol."

ICYMI: GTA 6 price, release date and marketing official updates Strauss Zelnick, the CEO of Take-Two Interactive which is Rockstar Games' parent company, recently spoke on a panel at iicon, a new video games executives conference. He revealed encouraging updates about GTA 6's release date, price and marketing. During the panel, Zelnick said (via IGN): "[I] think a lot of people will be calling in sick on 19 November." That's the current GTA 6 release date and for him to say that is a hugely encouraging sign the game still remains on track. Zelnick also hinted GTA 6 will not have a lofty price tag like previous rumours have suggested. "Consumers pay for the value that you bring to them and our job is to charge way way way less of the value delivery," he said. "We look at 'how do we deliver something amazing and how do we make sure that what people pay for it feels very reasonable'." When asked about GTA 6 marketing, Zelnick remained fairly tight lipped according to Game File, but reassured it would begin "soon". Zelnick was also asked if there were plans to do anything further with the LA Noire IP and answered: "The answer broadly is we're looking at doing something in the future with all of our intellectual property but nothing to announce." He said any announcements on this would come from Rockstar and not Take-Two.

More reaction to Zelnick's comments from Games More gamers online have been reacting to Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick hinting the game is on track to release on 19 November, the price will not be as high as some people think, marketing will start "soon" and that Take-Two is "looking at doing something in the future with all of our intellectual property" when asked about a potential LA Noire sequel. His comments were posted in the Games Subreddit and social media users have had a lot to say. mrnicegy26 said: "I think the next trailer whenever it releases will announce the pre-order of the game and that is when the price will finally be confirmed." Binary101010 said: "Unironically excited for the prospect of another LA Noire. The facial motion capture tech has definitely caught up to what that game needs. Get good writing, a couple of recognisable b-list celebs and that could really be something." Mama_Mega said: "Can't wait to see the mfs announce a $100 price point and it sells eight jillion copies, telling the whole industry that you can now get away with selling $100 games 🙄"

Reaction to Strauss Zelnick's latest comments from GTA6 Redditors in the GTA 6 Subreddit have been reacting to Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick hinting the game is on track to release on 19 November, the price will not be as high as some people think, marketing will start "soon" and that Take-Two is "looking at doing something in the future with all of our intellectual property" when asked about a potential LA Noire sequel. A user posted: "OH MY GOD IT'S ACTUALLY HAPPENING."

And others have been commenting with their takes on Zelnick's comments. imMagellan said: "LA Noire 2 with the current technology and graphics would go crazy." TraditionalTackle1 said: "I’m already taking the week of Thanksgiving off hopefully it's not a waste." 0000000000ooooo said: "Bully 2 too please." Ashamed_Ad1622 said: "Lmao what's up with Strauss giving interviews all of a sudden." EpicMiles25 said: "We made it chat."

GTA 6 release date, price and marketing official updates Strauss Zelnick, the CEO of Take-Two Interactive which is Rockstar Games' parent company, has been speaking on a panel at iicon, a new video games executives conference. He revealed encouraging updates about GTA 6's release date, price and marketing. Speaking during the panel, Zelnick said (via IGN): "[I] think a lot of people will be calling in sick on 19 November." That's the current GTA 6 release date and for him to say that is a hugely encouraging sign the game still remains on track. Zelnick also hinted GTA 6 will not have a lofty price tag like previous rumours have suggested. "Consumers pay for the value that you bring to them and our job is to charge way way way less of the value delivery," he said. "We look at 'how do we deliver something amazing and how do we make sure that what people pay for it feels very reasonable'." When asked about GTA 6 marketing, Zelnick remained fairly tight lipped according to Game File, but reassured it would begin "soon". Zelnick was also asked if there were plans to do anything further with the LA Noire IP and answered: "The answer broadly is we're looking at doing something in the future with all of our intellectual property but nothing to announce." He said any announcements on this would come from Rockstar and not Take-Two.

April 'perfect for GTA 6 trailer 3 announcement' from GTA6 A Redditor in the GTA 6 Subreddit claims "the remaining days in April are perfect for a GTA 6 trailer 3 announcement". crack_station posted: "GTA 5 trailer 3 was announced in late April. RDR2 trailer 3 was announced in late April too. Announcing the trailer first is better than shadow dropping it to generate more hype. Take-Two's earnings call is scheduled for next month and trailer 2 is almost a year old." And others have been commenting with their thoughts. One user said: "I mean the same logic follows that since this release date is later than either of those, the announcement would similarly be later (not April at all)." AverageGuy16 said: "Crazy that GTA 5 came out when I was in high school and now I'm approaching my 30s. F*** man it's really been a long time, this is probably going to be my last GTA game I play before I'm in my 50s at this rate." UstinezXIV said: "All in for tomorrow."

ICYMI: Next GTA 6 announcement date officially revealed Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar Games' parent company, has revealed the date of its next earnings call which will be the latest date until there's an official update about GTA 6. The next call will be on Thursday 21 May at 9.30pm BST (4.30pm ET / 1.30pm PT) and it will be Take-Two's first earnings call of the current Fiscal Year. At the very least, Take-Two will confirm if the game remains on track to release on 19 November or not. When the next call takes place, there will be less than six months until GTA 6 is currently scheduled to release. The company's portfolio of studios, which also includes 2K, has a history of making announcements about upcoming titles around the time of these calls to drive interest and investment in the company. Typically, Rockstar starts marketing around six months before the release of its games so there could even be a new trailer, screenshots or artwork in the run up to the call if the game remains on track. This is a pivotal call as it's highly likely to cement GTA 6 releasing this year - unless another delay is announced.

GTA 6 trailer 3 speculation from GTA6 There is speculation on social media that Rockstar Games will announce when trailer 3 will release and not shadow drop it. Using past Rockstar examples from GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2, when the studio confirmed when to expect a third trailer for each title, Redditor superEse posted: "GTA 6 trailer 3 most likely will not be a surprise drop! "They announced the third trailers for both Red Dead Redemption 2 and GTA V in April, with the reveal happening either in the same month (GTA V) or in May (RDR2). I'm betting on some form of announcement for GTA 6's third trailer before the end of April! Here is to hoping 🥹" And others have been commenting with their thoughts. Coolives said: "I think this might be unpopular opinion, dunno, but I love it when the trailers are shadow dropped." RealityCheckGiver said: "I just hope it comes in May." Ashamed_Ad1622 said: "Nah, they'll shadow drop it so it doesn't get leaked." GTA 6 trailer 3 has not yet been officially confirmed.



Next official GTA 6 announcement date confirmed Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar Games' parent company, has revealed the date of its next earnings call which will be the latest date until there's an official update about GTA 6. The next call will be on Thursday 21 May at 9.30pm BST (4.30pm ET / 1.30pm PT) and it will be Take-Two's first earnings call of the current Fiscal Year. At the very least, Take-Two will confirm if the game remains on track to release on 19 November or not. When the next call takes place, there will be less than six months until GTA 6 is currently scheduled to release. The company's portfolio of studios, which also includes 2K, has a history of making announcements about upcoming titles around the time of these calls to drive interest and investment in the company. Typically, Rockstar starts marketing around six months before the release of its games so there could even be a new trailer, screenshots or artwork in the run up to the call if the game remains on track. This is a pivotal call as it's highly likely to cement GTA 6 releasing this year - unless another delay is announced.

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