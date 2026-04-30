What are critics saying about The Devil Wears Prada 2?

It's nearly here, the much-anticipated sequel to the beloved noughties fashion film - but does The Devil Wears Prada 2 live up to the 2006 classic?

The follow-up two decades on sees the return of iconic Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep), Andy Sachs (Anne Hathaway), Emily Charlton (Emily Blunt), and Nigel Kipling (Stanley Tucci).

But there are also some new additions, including Kenneth Branagh, Simone Ashley, Justin Theroux, Lucy Liu, Patrick Brammall, Caleb Hearon, Helen J. Shen, Pauline Chalamet, B.J. Novak and Conrad Ricamora.

"Miranda Priestly struggles against Emily Charlton, her former assistant turned rival executive, as they compete for advertising revenue amid declining print media, while Miranda nears retirement," according to the plot synopsis.

What are critics saying?

20th Century Studios

A sequel? For spring? But the question is, do critics find it "groundbreaking"?

The film has received mixed to favourable reviews, and at the time of writing currently has a critics' score of 79 per cent on the film and TV review aggregate website, Rotten Tomatoes, and an IMDb score of 7.1 out of 10.

The Independent's Clarisse Loughrey noted the "washed out lighting and plenty of egregious product placement" in her four-star review, but adds, "Yet the sequel has also seemingly come out of nowhere to deliver what might be the most trenchant, committed portrait made about the state of contemporary journalism."

"This is good-natured, buoyant entertainment. It’s wearing well," said The Guardian's Peter Bradshaw in his three-star review.

The Telegraph''s Robbie Colin wrote in his four-star review, "Hathaway and Streep are at the respective peaks of their comedic powers. Every silly moment feels honest, from the way that Andy remains perky even when loitering, to Miranda’s awkward, single-thumbed smartphone scrolling technique (no digital native, she)."



"...the main cast can play these kinds of parts in their sleep, but, even while doing her best with such flimsy material, Streep does seem to be on more of a leash this time," said Deadline's Damon Wise.

"A sequel that serves its characters with a fresh story instead of relying solely on the tropes of its predecessor. This high-fashion tale could have benefited from higher stakes, but Streep and company remain as in vogue as ever," as per Empire's Beth Webb, who gave the film three out of five stars.

Variety's Guy Lodge wrote, "Meryl Streep's minimalist delivery remains a pleasure, and the script's jabs at the current dire state of media make a play for relevance — but it's hard to see this gaining the enduring comfort-watch status of its predecessor."

"In truth, it’s difficult to imagine anyone being terribly upset by anything in The Devil Wears Prada 2. It’s pretty and polished and as featherweight as a fawning magazine puff piece; it will doubtless make a fortune," said The Hollywood Reporter's David Rooney.

When is the release date?

20th Century Studios

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is out in cinemas from May 1.

Elsewhere from Indy100, What are critics saying about Anne Hathaway's Mother Mary? and The Devil Wears Prada 2: How to plan a trip in the movie's filming locations.

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