GTA 6 LIVE: Release date update from renowned industry insider

GTA 6's release date has got an encouraging update from a renowned gaming industry insider.

Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar Games' parent company, recently confirmed during an earnings call Grand Theft Auto 6 remains on track to release on 19 November 2026, with marketing to start in the summer and pre-orders are expected to start then too.

Grand Theft Auto VI is the most anticipated game of all time and gamers continue to avidly track Rockstar's next trailer reveal, gameplay leaks, pre-order clues and map rumours online.

Follow Indy100's GTA 6 live blog below for all the latest breaking news, trailer 3 updates, rumours and fan reactions as they happen.

GTA 6 release date update from renowned industry insider A renowned gaming industry insider has shared a very encouraging update about GTA 6's release date. The last official update came from Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar Games' parent company, in May when CEO Strauss Zelnick confirmed GTA 6 remained on track to release on 19 November. And on X / Twitter, NateTheHate says it's still looking good for GTA 6 to release on that date. Replying to a Tweet, he said: "Unless something unexpected and catastrophically goes wrong with GTA 6 in the immediate future... It'll hit in November as planned." At the time of writing, there's 157 days until 19 November. The countdown continues.

Elsewhere from Indy100:

How to join the Indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the Indy100 rankings.