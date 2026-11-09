GTA 6 LIVE: Pre-loading begins across the world

GTA 6 pre-loading has started in certain regions across the world in a huge milestone towards the release of the most anticipated game of all time.

Grand Theft Auto 6 releases next week on 19 November on PS5 and XBOX Series X/S.

Those who pre-order the Standard or Ultimate Edition can pre-load GTA 6 in advance from 10 November, with game size and release time details also being recently revealed by Rockstar Games.

Follow Indy100's GTA 6 live blog below for all the latest news, Rockstar announcements, gameplay updates, screenshots, leaks, map theories and live updates as they happen.

GTA 6 pre-loading begins across the world GTA 6 pre-loading has started in certain regions across the world. Digital pre-loading on PS5 begins on Tuesday (10 November) at midnight local time and on XBOX Series X/S, pre-loading begins globally on 10 November at 12am GMT. In New Zealand, it has just gone 12am on 10 November so those in that region who have digitally pre-ordered the game through PlayStation are now able to pre-load the title. This is a huge moment in the continuing countdown to the release of GTA 6.

GTA 6 online mode details 'leaked' A renowned datamining account has posted on social media they have found the latest version of GTA 6 supports online related shortcuts. PlayStation Game Size claimed these shortcuts include 'join session' and 'launch multiplayer activity'. GTA 6 is a single-player game but is widely expected to have an online mode at some stage, which could either release as an update as part of GTA 6 or as a standalone title.

These speculated shortcuts hint GTA 6 is likely to have an online update later down the line. However this is just speculation and nothing has been officially confirmed by Rockstar Games.

GTA 6 trophies / achievements 'leaked' GTA 6 is claimed to have a total of 55 trophies / achievements, including one that unlocks for completing all the other 54, according to two dataminers. Renowned dataminer TexFunz2 posted about this on a forum which was spotted and shared across social media. Another renowned datamining account, PlayStation Game Size, also claimed this is what they had found out too. This has not been officially confirmed by Rockstar Games.

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