Donald Trump has said he would endorse YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul if he ever went into politics – and everyone is terrified by the political timeline we’re living in.

At a rally-style event in Kentucky on Wednesday (11 March), Paul, who suffered a double broken jaw in a fight against Anthony Joshua in December, appeared on stage alongside the US president.

Paul addressed the Trump-supporting crowd, explaining what he had learned from Trump. It comes not long after he was slammed for calling Bad Bunny a “fake American citizen” when he performed at the Super Bowl Halftime show.

“What Mr. Trump has taught me is courage,” Paul said. “We never back down from a fight, even if they’re much bigger than you, much, much bigger than you. I feel all the local Kentuckians feel the same way. You guys have that fight. You guys have that swag.”

Trump then took to the microphone and made a terrifying forecast.

“I’m going to make a prediction that you will be, in the not-too-distant future, running for political office,” Trump said. “And you have my complete and total endorsement.”

Safe to say, the thought alone left most people petrified.

“We all died and this is hell,” someone joked in response.

Another asked: “When will I wake from this nightmare?”

Someone else mocked: “Poop completely and totally endorses diarrhea.”

“We live in the absolute worst timeline,” another person argued.

If that their on-stage interaction wasn’t bad enough, the duo were seen dancing together in what’s been described as an incredibly “tone-deaf” moment as the US wars with Iran.

