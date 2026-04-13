Pope Leo rebukes Donald Trump's attacks: 'I will not shy away'

Pope Leo XIV has firmly rebuffed criticisms from Donald Trump, asserting that the Vatican’s appeals for peace and reconciliation are deeply rooted in the Gospel and that he harbours no fear of the Trump administration. The rare public spat between the global Catholic leader and the US president unfolded as the Pope travelled to Algeria.

"To put my message on the same plane as what the president has attempted to do here, I think is not understanding what the message of the Gospel is," Pope Leo told The Associated Press aboard the papal plane. "And I’m sorry to hear that but I will continue on what I believe is the mission of the church in the world today."

The first US-born pontiff clarified that his general appeals for peace and his criticisms of the "delusion of omnipotence" fuelling the US-Israel war in Iran and other global conflicts were not direct attacks on Mr Trump or anyone else.

"I will not enter into debate. The things that I say are certainly not meant as attacks on anyone. The message of the Gospel is very clear: ‘Blessed are the peacemakers,’" Pope Leo stated. He added, "I will not shy away from announcing the message of the Gospel and inviting all people to look for ways of building bridges of peace and reconciliation, and looking for ways to avoid war any time that’s possible."

Speaking to other reporters, he reiterated his resolve: "I’m not afraid of the Trump administration or of speaking out loudly about the message of the Gospel, which is what the Church works for.'' He emphasised the distinction between their roles, saying, "We are not politicians. We do not look at foreign policy from the same perspective that he may have.'' The Pope affirmed his commitment to peace, stating, "I will continue to speak out strongly against war, seeking to promote peace, promoting dialogue and multilateralism among states to find solutions to problems. "Too many people are suffering today, too many innocent people have been killed, and I believe someone must stand up and say that there is a better way,'' he concluded.

AP

Mr Trump had launched an extraordinary broadside against Pope Leo on Sunday night, declaring he did not believe the pontiff was "doing a very good job" and describing him as "a very liberal person." He suggested the Pope should "stop catering to the Radical Left."

Flying back to Washington from Florida, Mr Trump used a lengthy social media post to sharply criticise Pope Leo, then continued his remarks to reporters on the tarmac. "I’m not a fan of Pope Leo," he stated.

Mr Trump’s comments followed Pope Leo’s suggestion over the weekend that a "delusion of omnipotence" was fuelling the US-Israel war in Iran. While disagreements between popes and presidents are not unheard of, a direct papal criticism of a US leader is exceedingly rare, as is such a stinging response from a president.

"Pope Leo is WEAK on Crime, and terrible for Foreign Policy," Mr Trump wrote in his post, adding, "I don’t want a Pope who thinks it’s OK for Iran to have a Nuclear Weapon." He later repeated this sentiment to reporters, saying, "We don’t like a pope who says it’s OK to have a nuclear weapon."

Adding to the controversy, Mr Trump later posted a picture on social media depicting himself with saint-like powers. The image showed him in a biblical-style robe, laying hands on a bedridden man with light emanating from his fingers, while a soldier, a nurse, a praying woman, and a bearded man in a baseball cap looked on admiringly. The sky above featured eagles, an American flag, and vaporous images.

The Pope’s opposition to war had evidently irked Mr Trump. This confrontation followed an evening prayer service presided over by Pope Leo in St Peter’s Basilica on Saturday. That same day, the United States and Iran began face-to-face negotiations in Pakistan during a fragile ceasefire, with Vice President JD Vance leading the US delegation.

During his service, the Pope did not explicitly name the United States or Mr Trump, but his tone and message appeared directed at US officials who have boasted of military superiority and justified the war in religious terms. Pope Leo, who began an 11-day trip to Africa on Monday, has previously stated that God "does not listen to the prayers of those who wage war, but rejects them." He has also referenced an Old Testament passage from Isaiah, saying that "even though you make many prayers, I will not listen — your hands are full of blood."

Before the ceasefire, when Mr Trump warned of mass strikes against Iranian power plants and other infrastructure, threatening that "an entire civilization will die tonight," Pope Leo had described such sentiments as "truly unacceptable."

In his Sunday night social media post, Mr Trump extended his criticisms of Pope Leo beyond the war in Iran. The president wrote, "I don’t want a Pope who thinks it’s terrible that America attacked Venezuela, a Country that was sending massive amounts of Drugs into the United States." This was a reference to the Trump administration having ousted Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro in January.





AP

"I don’t want a Pope who criticizes the President of the United States because I’m doing exactly what I was elected, IN A LANDSLIDE, to do," Mr Trump added, referencing his 2024 election victory. He also suggested in the post that Pope Leo only attained his position "because he was an American, and they thought that would be the best way to deal with President Donald J. Trump."

"If I wasn’t in the White House, Leo wouldn’t be in the Vatican," Mr Trump wrote, concluding, "Leo should get his act together as Pope, use Common Sense, stop catering to the Radical Left, and focus on being a Great Pope, not a Politician. It’s hurting him very badly and, more importantly, it’s hurting the Catholic Church!" In his subsequent comments to reporters, Mr Trump remained highly critical, saying of Pope Leo, "I don’t think he’s doing a very good job. He likes crime I guess" and adding, "He’s a very liberal person."

In response to Mr Trump’s remarks, Archbishop Paul S. Coakley, president of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops, issued a statement expressing his dismay. "Pope Leo is not his rival; nor is the Pope a politician. He is the Vicar of Christ who speaks from the truth of the Gospel and for the care of souls," Coakley said. The Italian Bishops' Conference also expressed regret over Mr Trump's words, underlining that the Pope "is not a political counterpart, but the successor of Peter, called to serve the Gospel, truth and peace.''

In the 2024 election, Mr Trump secured 55% of Catholic voters, according to AP VoteCast, an extensive survey of the electorate. His administration also maintains close ties to conservative evangelical Protestant leaders and has claimed heavenly endorsement for the war on Iran. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth urged Americans to pray for victory "in the name of Jesus Christ." When asked if he believed God approved of the war, Mr Trump responded, "I do, because God is good — because God is good and God wants to see people taken care of."