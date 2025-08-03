Amid tariff chaos for Canadians, DOGE-powered job cuts, and rising gas prices, a new Instagram post from Donald Trump has unsurprisingly got eyebrows raising, because he claims the US economy is thriving under his leadership.

In the post from 2 August, the POTUS shared an infographic with himself being rained on by dollar bills, alongside some stats.

"More winning: Second quarter GDP rises 3% despite tariff fear mongering", one line read.

The second continued: "US economic growth was hotter than expected last quarter."

"GDP data shows US economic growth surged from April to June", it concluded.

Sounds like a US on its way to a prosperous future, right?

Well it would, except he did leave out a few key facts along the way - like he fired Erika McEntarfer, the commissioner for the Bureau of Labor Statistics, just this week, because he claimed she "manipulated" numbers.

It came after the department's report showed the US only added 73,000 jobs in july.

“We need accurate Jobs Numbers,” he posted. “I have directed my Team to fire this Biden Political Appointee, IMMEDIATELY. She will be replaced with someone much more competent and qualified. Important numbers like this must be fair and accurate, they can’t be manipulated for political purposes.”

Just days ago, he was also called out for lying about the price of gas and groceries coming down.

The cost of living in the US has soared in recent years, and a cheaper way of life was a big selling point in Trump's manifesto.

Speaking to the press, Trump said: “So I just want everyone to know – prices are way down and that’s a big thing. Groceries, everything.

“If you look at fuel, two dollars and 35 cents a gallon. A lot of that. But we actually had three states, four states, was down $1.99. One dollar and 99 cents as opposed to three and half, four dollars, and it went up a lot higher than that.”

According to current data from AAA, the national average for a gallon of fuel is around $3.14 per gallon. Additionally, GasBuddy , a company which tracks fuel prices, was unable to find a single gas station in the country selling gas for less than $2.

That's all before we've taken into account the huge tariffs being imposed globally, including on neighbouring country, Canada, who are currently fighting back against a 35 per cent tariff.

At least the White House will get its nice $200 million ballroom extension, we suppose.

But it would appear US citizens aren't falling for it, with a CBS News poll showing that six in 10 of voters under 30 now say that Trump’s policies are harming the economy, and making them worse off financially. Seven in 10 voters in the same category say that they didn’t believe the president is focused enough on lowering prices for consumers.

"Whoever believes this nonsense is an idiot", one person wrote.

"It's not raining over here to be honest", another pointed out.

"WTF?!? This liar fired the Bureau of Labor Statistics commissioner because he didn’t like the fact that there is a jobs slowdown in our terrible economy! This is an independent office who just reports the truth based on statistics!", a third pointed out.

Good luck getting out of this one, Trump.

