Vice President J.D. Vance praised President Donald Trump after an Oval Office clash with CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, in which Trump admonished her for not smiling while she questioned him about newly released Epstein files.

Trump called Collins “the worst reporter” and criticised her demeanour instead of directly answering her query about justice for survivors of Jeffrey Epstein’s abuse.

Vance, speaking on a The Megyn Kelly show, said Trump was “so perceptive” to tell Collins to smile, suggesting journalists “have some fun” and not always be so serious, even on tough topics.

His comments drew attention as both the exchange and reaction sparked broader debate about press freedom, gendered criticism, and media bias.

