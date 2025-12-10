'Come on Superman say your stupid line’ TikTok trend explained

TikTok always has a new trend making the rounds, and the latest one has everyone using a certain Tame Impala tune...

The "Come on Superman" trend sees people share the catchphrase they are best known for saying, but before they reveal what it is, they lip-sync the lyrics to Tame Impala's 2015 song 'The Less I Know The Better'.

"Come on Superman, say your stupid line," the videos begin with, and then they go on to share their most notable quote.

Since going viral, various celebrities such as Sabrina Carpenter, Hailey Bieber, Jake Paul and Madelaine Petsch have joined in on the trend.

Here are some examples of the "Come on Superman" TikTok trend:

Hailey Bieber posted a video of herself doing the trend - but what's her "stupid line"?

"Can I see the dessert menu?" she wrote and in the caption added it happens "every time", sharing that she has a sweet tooth.





Sabrina Carpenter recently appeared as a guest on Late Night with Seth Meyers and on the talk show's TikTok participated in the TikTok trend.

The pop star shared her famous line, "Have you ever tried this one?" which are lyrics from her song 'Juno' referencing "freaky positions" and would do a different one on tour.





Jake Paul also posted a video of himself doing the trend, and his "stupid line" was a throwback to his early YouTube days as he put, "IT'S EVERYDAY BRO" the name of the 2017 song he released with his group Team 10.





Madelaine Petsch posted a relatable video for the trend as the Riverdale actor shared her "stupid line" as being "Are you mad at me?" as she panned the camera close to her face, smiling.





