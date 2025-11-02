There’s always an old clip or a tweet… Donald Trump has been blaming anyone but himself for the US government shutdown over recent times.

However, a clip has resurfaced which shows a pre-president Trump stating very clearly that he believes it’s always the president’s fault when the government is shut down.

The US government has been shut down since 1 October , after Republicans and Democrats reached an impasse on a funding bill which means one is yet to be passed.

Despite the Republicans controlling the House, Senate and the White House, the Trump administration continues to blame the Democrats for the shutdown, despite previously suggesting that any government shutdown that came under the Democrats in the same positions was their fault .

Now, the old clip has been shared on social media of something Trump said on NBC's Today in 2011.

It shows Trump saying: “If there's a shutdown, it would be a tremendously negative mark on the President of the United States... he's the one who has to get people together."

However, fast forward to now, and Trump is blaming anyone but himself.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Trump said: “The Democrats just don’t know what they’re doing. I don’t know what’s wrong with them. They’ve never done a thing like this. They’ve become crazed lunatics.

“All they have to do is say, ‘Let’s go. Let’s open up our country.’ And everything snaps back into shape. So there’s something wrong with them.”

Trump added: “It’s their fault. Everything is their fault. It’s so easily solved.”

