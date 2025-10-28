Speaker of the House Mike Johnson has conveniently claimed that the Republicans aren’t in charge of the government as the shutdown rumbles on.

The US government has been shut down since 1 October , after Republicans and Democrats reached an impasse on a funding bill which means one is yet to be passed.

Despite the Republicans controlling the House, Senate and the White House, the Trump administration continues to blame the Democrats for the shutdown, despite previously suggesting that any government shutdown that came under the Democrats in the same positions was their fault .

Bizarrely, Johnson went as far as to claim that the Republicans aren’t in charge of the government during a press conference.

He claimed: “The Democrats are required to open the government. They keep saying, ‘Republicans are in charge of government.’ We aren’t!”

People were quick to point out to Johnson that, in fact, the Republicans are in charge of the government.

Someone argued: “Don’t Republicans control the House, Senate, and White House? Asking for a friend.”

Another said: “Isn't he Speaker of the House? I'm confused.”

“Somebody smarter than me needs to come up with a term to replace gaslighting because I don't think there is a word in the English language for this level of shameless lying,” another argued.

Gavin Newsom asked: “If you control all 3 branches of government, how are you not in charge?”

The Democratic Party pointed out how Johnson’s tune seems to have changed within one week.

Others suggested that Johnson was, in fact, correct because they bend to Trump's will.

“We know. They're doing only what Donald tells them to,” one person argued.

Someone else argued: “House: Republicans, Senate: Republicans, President: Republicans, Supreme Court: Republicans.

“What Mike Johnson means is that billionaires and Trump’s corporate donors are in charge of the government.”

