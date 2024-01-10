Trump is spreading more racists conspiracies about who can be president

Donald Trump is fuelling racist lies on social media that Nikki Haley isn't eligible to be president because she's not a natural-born U.S. citizen.

The former President spread these same lies about Barack Obama, Vice President Harris, and Sen. Ted Cruz.

So it seems any non-white politician with immigrant parents is ineligible in Trump's eyes to become a President - I wonder why! It's also no surprise Trump is going after Hayley as she is second to Trump in the New Hampshire primary polls, according to FiveThirtyEight.

On Monday, Trump posted a screenshot to his Truth Social account of a false story about Hayley that claimed she was disqualified from being president or vice president because "reports indicate that her parents were not U.S. citizens at the team of her birth in 1972."

Published by the far-right website, The Gateway Pundit, and shared for Trump's 5.5 million followers to see, the story is unsurprisingly false. Whilst Haley's parents are from India, Haley was born in South Carolina and a natural-born U.S. citizen. She is eligible to be president.

Trump is known for spreading false conspiracies about his political opponents. For years he was adamant that Obama was born in Kenya instead of Hawaii. He repeatedly demand that Obama released his full birth certificate to prove he was born in Hawaii. When Obama did, Trump questioned the legitimacy, of course.

In 2020, Trump tried to attack Vice President Harris the same way, questioning her citizenship and telling ABC News Harris possibly "didn't see the requirements" to serve as vice president. Harris was born in Oakland, California.

During the 2016 Republican presidential primary, Trump tried to claim Senator Ted Cruz did not qualify because he was born in Canada. In reality, Cruz's mother was born in America and his Cuban father was born in Canada. Cruz has long maintained he qualifies as a natural-born citizen by virtue of being born abroad to a U.S. citizen.

But all these theories from Trump may come to an ironic ending that sees him being disqualified from being President due to the January 6 insurrection.

