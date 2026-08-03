SpaceX is set to have its first earnings call as a public company, and investors have a lot of questions...

The rocket company set up a online forum inviting investors to ask questions and vote on which ones they want answered by Elon Musk and his executives answered in the upcoming call.

At the time of writing, the top question on the forum is: "Has the team thought about what possibilities their are with your mascot Asteroid? Whether it's starting additional foundations for kids in it's name, helping kids learn about space, etc. Kids are our future, and Asteroid would be a fun, and easy way to help."

Meanwhile, we could be seeing SpaceX's spacecrafts in a different light - at least is this user has anything to do about it - as they asked, "Can we paint the rocket pink?"

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying Northrop Grumman's Mission Robotic Vehicle (MRV) and Mission Extension Pods (MEPs) launches from Space Force Station's Launch Complex 40 in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on July 21, 2026. Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP via Getty Images

Apart from changing the colour of the rockets, it seems they also want a hand in naming them too as another popular question was, "SpaceX has some legendary vehicle names. Would you ever allow the public to name a Starship, even knowing there is a 99% chance it becomes Shipy McShipface?"

Or someone else suggested selling sponsorships for individual heat shield tiles so fans could have their names flown into space.

The people also want to know "Will Asteroid (your mascot) go to Mars?"

Nevertheless there were some more serious question on the forum such as "When can we expect to see more footage of the Human Landing System?" and "When will you attempt fuel transfer between Starships?"

All these questions come as after SpaceX earmarked 30 per cent of its IPO shares for retail investors, making it one of the largest individual investor allocations in a major U.S. listing, as reported by Reuters.

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