White-tailed eagles released in Exmoor to boost bird’s return to English skies

Half a dozen young white-tailed eagles have been released in Exmoor National Park as part of a project to bring the lost birds back to England’s skies.

The eagles, nicknamed flying barn doors because of their wingspan of up to 8ft (2.4m), were once widespread in southern England until the 18th century when persecution led to them being wiped out in the region.

The six young birds are part of a project by Forestry England and the Roy Dennis Wildlife Foundation to restore the species to England which has seen the release of 45 white-tailed eagles from the Isle of Wight since 2019.

Since then, some of the birds have started breeding and the first wild-born chick in southern England since 1780 was born in 2023.

The young birds have been released to expand the population and its range (Roy Dennis Wildlife Foundation and Exmoor National Park Authority/PA)

The six birds released in Exmoor are the first to be reintroduced to the area after they disappeared due to persecution more than 200 years ago.

They have been introduced to Exmoor National Park – which sits across Somerset and Devon – to boost the population and expand their breeding range into south-west England, conservationists behind the scheme said.

Exmoor was chosen as an additional location for releases after satellite tracking showed some of the Isle of Wight birds had frequently visited the area – where historically they would have bred and which provides ideal foraging, plenty of fish and breeding habitat along the coastline.

The six birds were taken under licence from the wild in Scotland – where white-tailed eagles were successfully reintroduced some years ago – and brought south to Exmoor, where they have been cared for by experts while becoming used to their new surroundings.

It is expected they will travel widely following their release before returning to the area to breed when they are four or five years old.

Zoe Smith, from the Roy Dennis Wildlife Foundation, said: “White-tailed eagles would have once been a common natural sight across the south-west of England.

The birds were cared for in Exmoor before taking their first flight outside the release pen (Roy Dennis Wildlife Foundation and Exmoor National Park Authority/PA)

“After so many years absent from this landscape it is a special moment to be returning them on Exmoor.

“We will closely monitor their progress as they explore and, in time, begin to settle across this region.”

Ali Hawkins, senior ecologist with Exmoor National Park Authority, said: “This is such an exciting moment for Exmoor and a real boost to biodiversity in the national park, as white-tailed eagles play a crucial role in both marine and land-based ecosystems.”

Before the birds were released, a comprehensive feasibility study and public surveys were conducted while a steering group made up of local organisations and community members is helping guide the project, the team said.

Up to 20 more young birds will be released from the Exmoor location over the next three years, while releases will continue from the Isle of Wight.

The latest release was welcomed by new Environment Secretary Angela Eagle, who said: “Majestic white‑tailed eagles – a particular favourite of mine – are once again soaring above Exmoor and the Isle of Wight, reflecting this Government’s commitment to reversing the decline of nature and protecting it for generations to come.”

She pointed to a £90 million investment in helping threatened species recover.