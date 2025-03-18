Trump pulls savage move on Biden in bid to slash 'ridiculous' costs to taxpayer

Donald Trump has removed the security personnel assigned to Joe Biden’s two adult children.

The news comes after Hunter Biden, the son of the former president, went on a trip to Cape Town, South Africa and was accompanied by bodyguards who stayed in apartments paid for by US taxpayers.

Meanwhile, Ashley Biden, the 46th president’s daughter, reportedly has 13 agents protecting her.

Although Biden’s children no longer qualify for Secret Service protection, both he and his wife Jill Biden do. According to the Former Presidents Protection Act, only the children of former presidents below the age of 16 qualify.

Hunter Biden is 55 and Ashley Biden is 43.

Biden signed an order extending Secret Service protection for his adult children, Hunter and Ashley Biden, for six months beyond the standard coverage period. This extension, one of Biden’s last acts as president, was set to conclude in July 2025.

However, Trump has recently terminated this protection, citing concerns over taxpayer expenses, amid reports that Hunter Biden’s recent South Africa trip included 18 agents.

Trump announced the change on Truth Social Getty

In a post shared on Truth Social on Monday, 17 March, Trump said it was “ridiculous” that Hunter had "as many as 18 Secret Service agents protecting him.

"Hunter Biden has had Secret Service protection for an extended period of time, all paid for by the United States Taxpayer," he wrote.

"There are as many as 18 people on this Detail, which is ridiculous! He is currently vacationing in, of all places, South Africa, where the Human Rights of people has been strenuously questioned.

"Because of this, South Africa has been taken off our list of Countries receiving Economic and Financial Assistance. Please be advised that, effective immediately, Hunter Biden will no longer receive Secret Service protection."

He added:"Likewise, Ashley Biden who has 13 agents will be taken off the list."

Ironically, or perhaps he simply forgot, Trump himself signed off on Secret Service protection for his four adult children four years ago - 47-year-old Donald Trump Jr., 43-year-old Ivanka Trump, 41-year-old Eric Trump, and 31-year-old Tiffany Trump.

This is not the first time Trump has made his feelings known about Biden and his administration, and it probably won’t be the last.

You should also read:

Trump's latest social media post takes aim at Joe Biden and it might just be his most damning yet

Trump weighs in on Joe Biden's unexpected career change with five word response

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.