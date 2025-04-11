Donald Trump appeared to bask in how much money billionaires made on the stock market after he suspended most of his reciprocal tariffs.

Stocks improved more than 7 percent on Wednesday after Trump paused the sweeping tariff increases on most countries, however imports from China will now face an even higher tariff of 145 percent.

He posted on Truth Social saying, “This is a great time to buy!” just after the market opened — then, only four hours later, he paused the tariffs for 90 days.

After Trump’s 90-day U-turn was announced, stocks jumped and the market closed more than 9 percent higher.

Also on Wednesday, Trump welcomed two billionaire visitors to the Oval Office. Pointing to the two men, Trump said: “He made $2.5 million, and he made $900 million! That’s not bad!”

His guests were Charles Schwab and then NASCAR team owner Roger Penske.

The men were among a group of important racing figures who were visiting as special guests. Schwab is estimated to be worth $12.9 billion and Penske $5.6 billion.

Hump day this week was the “best day ever” for billionaires, as the world's richest people raked in even more money ($304 billion) as the markets improved, Bloomberg reports.

However not everyone is happy, with some critics accusing the president of spilling his plans to his wealthy pals so they could buy, knowing that a suspension of the sweeping tariff increases would boost stick prices.

California Democratic Adam Schiff and Arizona Democratic Senator Rube Gallego, signed a letter sent to the White House on Thursday to, “request an urgent inquiry into whether President Trump, his family, or other members of the administration engaged in insider trading or other illegal financial transactions” with advanced awareness of non-public changes to the tariff policy.

Indy100 has contacted the White House for comment.

