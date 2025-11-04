Donald Trump slammed for lying when called out about grocery prices rising

During his 60 Minutes interview, Donald Trump clashed with journalist Norah O’Donnell over the state of grocery prices in America.

When O’Donnell pointed out that “grocery prices are up,” Trump immediately pushed back, insisting, “No, you’re wrong. They went up under Biden. Right now they’re going down… our groceries are down.”

However, fact-checkers quickly noted that U.S. grocery prices have continued to rise, contradicting Trump’s claim. Average grocery prices rose 0.3% from August to September, according to Consumer Price Index figures. It's thought that grocery prices in September were around 2.7% higher than they were a year ago.

The exchange has gone viral, with viewers accusing Trump of once again twisting economic realities.

One user on X asked, "What is the point of interviewing someone that is an incessant liar?"

Another pointed out "This is his way. He just rejects facts outright. Its the I say, you say tact, he will never own up to the truth. he rejects anything and everything not to his liking whether its the truth or not."





