Trump ‘stripped’ of tariff powers by Senate as Republicans turn on him

It was the day before Halloween, but US president Donald Trump’s worst nightmare may have just taken place in the Senate, as members voted to ‘strip’ him of his ability to slap tariffs on global trade.

The joint resolution, put forward by Oregon senator Ron Wyden, looks to end “the national emergency declared to impose global tariffs” back in April in a move he branded ‘Liberation Day’.

The Senate ended up voting 51-47 to back the resolution, with Republicans Rand Paul, Mitch McConnell, Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins siding with the Democrats to pass it.

In a post on Twitter/X, Wyden described the outcome as a “huge win” which “shows how unpopular Trump’s tariffs really are”.

“Now it’s time for Mike Johnson to abandon his 6 week vacation and get this passed in the House,” he added.

Others have also expressed their delight at the news, with podcaster Brian Allen claiming “Trump’s grip on his own party is cracking in real time”:





Democratic Wins tweeted: “This is amazing”:

Political commentator Ed Krassenstein said “some Republicans still care about the separation of powers”:

And another account wrote it was a “win for the constitution” and “the values of co-equal branches of government and separation powers”:

Except, such celebrations could be short-lived, given the House of Representatives – controlled by the Republicans – passed a rule in March preventing a vote on ending Trump’s national emergency used to introduce tariffs in the first place.

