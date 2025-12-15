'Things can happen': Trump slammed over response to Brown University mass shooting

US president Donald Trump has been slammed over his response to the Brown University mass shooting .

On 13 December, two students were killed and nine more were injured when a gunman entered a classroom on the Brown University campus in Providence, Rhode Island, at around 4 pm local time.

A person of interest was detained but has since been released by the authorities, who continue to search for the gunman.

Many US officials issued responses to the tragedy, including Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee, who called the shooting “ unthinkable ”.

But, while many responded in the typical tone you would expect in response to such a tragic event, the US president himself has been slammed for getting it totally wrong when he said, “Things can happen”.

Speaking to the press at the White House, Trump said: “Brown University – great school, great, really one of the greatest schools anywhere in the world. Things can happen.



“So, to the nine injured, get well fast. And to the families of those two that are no longer with us, I pay my deepest regards and respect from the United States of America.”

“No words,” Governor Gavin Newsom’s Press Office responded.

Another wrote: “Man just said womp womp to a mass shooting.”

Someone else claimed: “A monster, nothing more, nothing less.”

Representative Malcolm Kenyatta said: “These families are reeling and will never be the same, yet here is the President.”

“‘Things can happen' is the new ‘get over it’,” wrote another.





Someone else said: “From someone I expect so little from, this is just unbelievably callous.”

