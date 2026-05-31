Trump posts AI image of White House ballroom detail – and people are concerned

Donald Trump has shared an AI-generated image showing one of the details of his White House renovation plans that, for many, had previously slipped under the radar – a “drone port”.

The image shows troops standing on the roof of the proposed White House ballroom, surrounded by stationary drones.

Posting on Truth Social, Trump wrote: “The DronePort on the roof of the White House Ballroom! President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

Of course, Trump can’t stop talking about the plans for the construction of the controversial White House ballroom at the moment. Recently, Trump spoke to reporters and said the ballroom is set to be "drone-proof", with a military-style complex within the building.

Speaking last week, Trump spoke about the plans for the ballroom, saying: "On top of the roof, we’re going to have the greatest drone empire you’ve ever seen."

"The entire roof is developed for military,” he added. “Not only is it drone-proof - if a drone hits it, it bounces off, it won’t have any impact - but it’s also meant as a drone port so it protects all of Washington."

"The ballroom is really a shield, protecting all of the things that are built here," Trump also said.

The AI image of the drone port shared by Trump sparked reaction on social media.









“What could go wrong?” commentator Harry Sisson wrote.





Another joked: “Hamburger delivery from McDonalds.”





“All he cares about is this damn ballroom,” another user said.





Meanwhile, if Trump’s demolition of the East Wing of the White House to make way for a new ballroom wasn’t controversial enough, work on erecting an octagon-shaped cage on the south lawn for a UFC bout hasn’t gone down too well online – including with Hillary Clinton, who hit out at ongoing construction at the famous residence.

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