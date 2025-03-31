Trump has one savage name for people who damaged iconic Turnberry golf course

Donald Trump has issued a warning to the “terrorist” who vandalised his golf course in Scotland.

An incident occurred at the Trump Turnberry course on Maidens Road, Turnberry, South Ayrshire which was reported to police at around 4.40am on Saturday, 8 March.

Red paint was sprayed across the clubhouse located at the 800-acre resort. The greens also suffered significant damage.

In a post shared on his platform Truth Social on Sunday (30 March), Trump declared: “I was just informed by Prime Minister Starmer of the United Kingdom, that they caught the terrorists who attacked the beautiful Turnberry, in Scotland.

“They did some serious damage, and will hopefully be treated harshly.”

Trump also claimed “three people who did this are in prison”.

An investigation is ongoing PA Media

He added: “You cannot let things like this attack happen, and I greatly appreciate the work of Prime Minister Starmer, and UK Law Enforcement.”

Police Scotland said a 33-year-old man had been charged in connection with the incident, while a 75-year-old man and a 66-year-old woman previously arrested as part of the investigation had been released, pending further enquiries.

The 33-year-old man is expected to appear at Ayr Sheriff Court on Monday.

Police Scotland said enquiries are ongoing.

In related news, Trump's Turnberry golf course will not host the Open Championship in the foreseeable future due to its lack of commercial viability, said the chief executive of the R&A, which governs golf.

Mark Darbon told Sky News that Turnberry was a “challenging” venue and there were no plans to schedule a championship there any time soon.

“The area where there’s a bit of challenge is around the logistical and commercial side," Darbon said.

Trump bought the golf course in 2014. His son Eric Trump has urged for Turnberry to host its first Open Championship since 2009. The last time Turnberry hosted was in 1994.

