Donald Trump's latest comments on car tariffs are his most worrying yet

Donald Trump has made his most brazen comments yet as the trade war rumbles on, saying he doesn’t care whether new tariffs force up the price of cars.

It comes as Trump announced huge tariffs on all motor vehicle imports .

“What we’re going to be doing is a 25 per cent tariff for all cars that are not made in the United States,” Trump said at the time.

Now, in a new interview on Saturday (March 29), Trump said he has not warned heads of car manufacturers against raising prices on cars made outside of the US due to tariffs, saying he “couldn’t care less” if they do.

Speaking to NBC [via Reuters], Trump said: “I hope they raise their prices, because if they do, people are gonna buy American-made cars.”

It comes after Trump was called the "dumbest President in history" on social media after his latest post on tariffs.

Meanwhile, in a rare moment away from the Signal group chat scandal which has been raging in the US this week, Trump took to Truth social to discuss new policies on car tariffs.

However, people were quick to criticise him – for his tactics in the ongoing trade war, and for seemingly calling the European Union a single country.

“If the European Union works with Canada in order to do economic harm to the USA, large scale Tariffs, far larger than currently planned, will be placed on them both in order to protect the best friend that each of those two countries has ever had!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The Republicans against Trump account wrote: “'Those two countries'

"The dumbest President in history."

