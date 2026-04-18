Donald Trump appeared to be attempting to take a swipe at Joe Biden during a recent speech – only, he managed to inadvertently insult himself in the process instead.

The president was appearing at an event on Thursday in Las Vegas intended to promote the Republican tax agenda.

Speaking in front of the media, Trump said: "A year ago, our country was a laughing stock.”

Trump appeared to be criticising Biden’s administration during the event – but he seemed to miss the point that he himself has been in power since taking office in January 2025.

So, in April 2025, a year ago, he was the one in charge of things.

"All over the world, they laughed at us," Trump added. "They're not laughing any more.”

Commentators on social media were quick to pick up on the comments.

The Larry the Cat account wrote: "Cat check: Donald Trump was President a year ago."

Congressman Shri Thanedar added: "Donald Trump knows he was President a year ago, right?"



"A year ago Trump was the president, so yes, they laughed at us and was an embarrassment, and today, they just hate us, because of Trump!" one more said.



"A year ago you were President, and yes when I traveled people were laughing at us … mostly you," another added.



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