Now that Elon Musk's time as a Trump adviser is over, the billionaire has been turning his attention to his other projects - namely Tesla and SpaceX - and has announced that the first Tesla diner is now open in Los Angeles, California.

It was back in 2018 that Musk outlined his idea for a diner in the golden state, when he told Twitter he was "gonna put an old school drive-in, roller skates & rock restaurant at one of the new Tesla Supercharger locations in LA".

Three years later - so, 2021 - Tesla filed for trademarks in the restaurant industry, and then in 2023, the LA Department of Building and Safety approved the company’s request to build a drive-in diner on West Santa Monica Boulevard.

In that same year, Musk described the "futuristic" diner as "Grease meets The Jetsons with Supercharging)".

And then in August 2024, a job advert was posted on LinkedIn for a "Diner Experience Specialist", with a $285,000 salary.

Now, it's open - after a soft launch for first responders - and the first reactions are in:

"Imagine coming to this place and this [an Optimus robot] is what greets you for your orders", wrote another:

Another visitor described the food as "amazing" and said the diner was a "must-dine":

And despite it being live for no more than a day, Musk is already eyeing up more diners around the world:

In a post to his Twitter/X account on Monday, Musk wrote: "If our retro-futuristic diner turns out well, which I think it will, @Tesla will establish these in major cities around the world, as well as at Supercharger sites on long distance routes.

"An island of good food, good vibes & entertainment, all while Supercharging!"

Could we see one of these in London anytime soon?

