If, for some reason, you wanted to ‘text’ US president Donald Trump, then the official White House app allows users to do that and send a message, albeit with the contents of the text already written out for them.

In a video shared to social media on Monday, attorney and independent journalist Aaron Parnas said: “Government employees now have the White House app being downloaded on their phones, and I got a text showing what it looks like when you can ‘text’ the president of the United States through this official White House app.

“It populates, ‘Greatest President Ever’. Government can now ‘text’ Donald Trump – and I say ‘text’ in quotes because this isn’t going to Donald Trump’s phone – and it automatically says ‘Greatest President Ever’ when you try to ‘text’ through this official White House app.

“This is not just going to political appointees; this is going on phones for almost every government employee. Literally from a janitor who uses a government phone to a higher up secretary.”

It’s a setting which one X/Twitter user said gives “North Korea vibes”:

“This is so PATHETIC,” commented another:

Wu Tang is for the Children wrote: “Kim Jong Un must be very jealous”:

Trump biographer Seth Abramson theorised that “employees will compete with one another to send the most fawning DMS possible”:

And the press office for California governor Gavin Newsom tweeted: “Three people are jealous of this: Vladimir Putin. Xi Jinping. Kim Jung-Un”:

But it isn’t just government employees who can ‘send’ a message to Trump, as indy100 was able to generate a text to ‘the president’ on 45470 via the app’s social tab.

Why not read…?

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.