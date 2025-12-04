Prince Harry makes unexpected dig at Trump on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Prince Harry surprised viewers on Wednesday night (December 3) when he made a surprise appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and used the moment to land a cheeky dig at Donald Trump.

During a festive “Hallmark-style” Christmas sketch, Harry joked that Americans are “obsessed with royalty,” before quipping: “Really? I hear you elected a king.”

He then nodded to Trump’s recent lawsuit against CBS, saying he’d “settle a baseless lawsuit with the White House, all the things you people in TV do,” poking fun at what many have called a meritless legal challenge.

