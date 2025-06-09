Governor of California Gavin Newsom calls Trump a 'stone cold liar'

Governor of California Gavin Newsom has called President Donald Trump a "stone cold liar," insisting that his statements on Truth Social about the LA protests don't match the tone of their recent phone call.

Trump has been attacking the Governor on Truth Social after deploying the National Guard to Los Angeles to intervene on the protests.

The Governor said he spoke to Trump on Friday night (June 6) after the protests started but claims Trump never brought up the National Guard or wanted to talk about the protests.

Newsom stated, “He never once brought up the National Guard. He’s a stone-cold liar,” he added, “There’s no working with the president. There’s only working for him, and I will never work for Donald Trump.”

