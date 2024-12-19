James Gunn's Superman has split fans - and it's because of the colours in the trailer

The first trailer for James Gunn’s Superman movie has been released and fans are already divided.

The DC Studios co-chief Gunn has released a teaser and a trailer over the last couple of days, giving fans a taste of what they can expect from the film, due to be released in the summer of next year.

In the movie, the iconic comic book character will be brought to life by American actor David Corenswet. It will also introduce a whole new DC Universe for fans to enjoy.

Speaking about the film, Gunn revealed that it will start in the middle of the action, at a time when Lois Lane and Clark Kent already know each other and Lex hates Superman.

Gunn explained : “It was about really putting us in the middle of the action from the beginning. And there’s a lot of things in this movie now that I’ve been making it for over a year that I think of as normal. But now when you bring it up, I go, ‘Oh yeah, that’s pretty unusual.’”

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Yesterday (18 December) DC released a 30-second teaser, which has today been followed up with a two-minute and 19-second trailer.

The visuals have already divided fans, with some claiming that the colours are too vivid for a Superman movie.

On X/Twitter, fans debated the matter, with one arguing it looked like something the fictional company Vought International from the TV show The Boys would produce.

“I’m sorry but this looks like a Vought commercial,” they said.

Meanwhile, someone else argued that people’s expectations are skewed because of previous superhero films.

“Zack Snyder f***ed Superman up so bad that folks are actually complaining about a colorful Superman movie,” another said.

One wrote: "What the hell is going on with the color grading here?"

Others loved the look of the film.

Someone said: “The retro futuristic feeling of this film already is just peak. This is exactly what a Superman film needs to feel like.”

"COLOUR GRADING IN AN ACTUAL COMIC BOOK MOVIE," another said.

Another commented: “I can’t believe you freaks are complaining about a colorful Superman movie…

“MIND YOU ITS A SUPERMAN FILM. HE IS NOT DARK AND DEPRESSING LIKE BATMAN. GET OVER IT.”

Someone else agreed. They wrote: “Yeah, they’re cooking. SUPERMAN looks great! A brand new universe with colourful characters and, well, actual colour.”

