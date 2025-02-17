White House faces backlash for 'disturbing' Valentine’s Day post

The White House has been slammed over a post uploaded on Valentine's Day, reaffirming its stance on targeting illegal immigrants.

An image of a pink background with love hearts, along with the face of President Donald Trump and his border czar Tom Homan was posted by the official White House Instagram account.

The message, shared on February 14, read: "Roses are red, violets are blue, come here illegally and we'll deport you," reflecting the administration's hardline stance on immigration.

The caption, the account wished everyone a "Happy Valentine's Day".

Since the image was posted, it has been widely condemned by people in the comments section who didn't hold back in sharing their thoughts.

One person asked: "What happened to like…professionalism???"

"Take this down! Unprofessional. Unconstitutional. Unacceptable. This is horrible," another person wrote.

A third person added: "This is such a classless and disturbing thing to be posted by the government".

"Who’s running these accounts? 15-year-olds?" a fourth person commented.

Someone else added: "Despicable and childish behavior from an administration that’s completely devoid of dignity."

Meanwhile, actor Alyssa Milano also posted a comment: "This is a reply to say — I hope the world knows that this country is filled with beautiful, hardworking people who know that diversity is our strength. We are embarrassed by what this administration has done to make our country and the world less safe, less healthy, less lawful, less democratic and less empathetic".

