The weather is a common subject for small talk and conversation, but it seems a comment made by one Weather Channel journalist during a live report near the White House has rained on American right-wingers’ parade…

Pun very much intended.

Reporting on a coastal storm from Washington, D.C., reporter Justin Michaels said: “Looking back at the White House, always beautiful to see the White House regardless of the resident of that home.”

The clip was shared to X/Twitter by right-wing political commentator @JackUnheard, who misquoted Michaels’ remarks and called for The Weather Channel to be “shut down immediately” for the “disgraceful” comment, which he misquoted (Michaels had said “regardless of”, not “despite”).

“The media is a cancer,” he claimed.

Others announced they had removed The Weather Channel from their devices and called for Michaels to either resign or be fired.

And this reaction from conservatives was soon ridiculed by other X/Twitter users, with content creator Jared Shult writing: “Republicans are such snowflakes”:

One individual tweeted: “i’m sorry weather channel i was unfamiliar with your game”:

Political commentator Jamie Bonkiewicz responded by sharing a past tweet from Jack in which he said: “Cancel culture is dead”:

YouTuber Kyle Kulinski asked Jack: “You gonna cry?”

And another account replied: “The majority of America agrees with this weatherman”:

Responding to one X/Twitter user who criticised his remarks, Michaels wrote: “In such a polarized society, it’s a completely legitimate thing to say.

“I don’t care who lives in that house. It’s gorgeous. And we’re lucky to have it.”

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