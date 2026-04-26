Karoline Leavitt ‘shots fired’ joke sparks WHCD conspiracies – but it’s not what it seems

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt made a seemingly innocent joke ahead of the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, saying there would be "some shots fired tonight". While social media gave the remark a suspicious side-eye, the full context changes everything.

On Saturday (25 April), Leavitt, who is currently pregnant and about to go on maternity leave, spoke with Fox News about what to expect from the WHCD.

The event, an annual fixture in Washington, has evolved from a gathering of journalists into something of a spectacle, drawing political figures, business leaders and celebrities.

Donald Trump was "ready to rumble" with his expected speech, Leavitt said, adding that attendees and viewers could expect "classic Donald J. Trump" in his address.

"It’ll be funny. It’ll be entertaining," she continued.

It was then she added, in reference to Trump’s speech, "There will be some shots fired tonight in the room," referring to a series of roasts.

When asked about who wrote Trump’s address, she replied: "I can't take credit. In true Donald Trump fashion, the man puts his pen to the paper himself. So it's a lot of his own work."

During the event, Secret Service agents rushed out President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump after a man opened fire. One officer was shot but was protected by a bulletproof vest and taken to hospital.

The suspect, believed to have been carrying both a shotgun and a handgun, has been identified as 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen from Torrance, California.

He was reportedly staying as a guest at the Washington Hilton, where the event was taking place. He now faces charges, including assaulting an officer with a dangerous weapon, with acting Attorney General Todd Blanche indicating that further charges are expected.

Trump later shared images on his Truth Social platform showing the suspect handcuffed on the ground after being detained.

Speaking at a late-night press conference after the incident, Trump said the disrupted event would be rescheduled and suggested the shooting had "unified" political opponents and members of the media.

He had been attending the annual dinner for the first time as president.

In a statement, Antony Guglielmi, Secret Service chief of communications, said: "The U.S. Secret Service, in coordination with the Metropolitan Police Department, is investigating a shooting incident near the main magnetometer screening area at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner,

"The president and the first lady are safe along with all protectees. One individual is in custody. The condition of those involved is not yet known, and law enforcement is actively assessing the situation."

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