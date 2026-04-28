Hot mic moment reveals Fox News reporter was laughing about lax WHCD security

A hot mic moment has revealed a Fox News reporter commented on the lack of security at the White House correspondents’ dinner before the gunfire incident occured.

On Saturday (25 April), the WHCD was interrupted by gunfire inside the venue where the event was being held. The moment saw Donald Trump and officials in his administration whisked away – but even before the event unfolded, it seems comments had been made about the apparent lack of security, given it hosted both the president and vice president of the US.

In a clip that’s been widely shared online, Fox News Saturday Night host Jimmy Failla could be heard making candid, disparaging remarks about the security, apparently without his knowledge that he was being recorded.

“I love that they have like two random chicks holding the front door open. Like, guys, they’re not even trying anymore … I just mean, like, they’re not even Secret Service people. It’s like the girls who work here are holding the door. Even if it was the guys, that wouldn’t even make it better … Like, they might as well put a door stop in. They put up a door stop and a scarecrow, you know, f**k with this guy.”

The clip has certainly prompted a lot of discussion, particularly as conspiracies that the incident was a false flag operation has continued to surge online following the incident.

“Uhhhhh,” one simply wrote.

Another commented: “The absurdity of the times we live in.”

Someone else wrote: “Nothing to see here folks.”

One person argued: “So the two options are:

“1. it was staged

“2. our secret service is so inept that the entire department needs to be wiped clean and we need bring in new agents and leadership.

“Which one?”

“Does ANYBODY outside of extremely online delusional right-wingers take this admin seriously anymore?” someone else asked.

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