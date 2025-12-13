White House doubles down on Christmas movie posters with ‘disgusting’ Grinch parody

Christmas is fast approaching, and US president Donald Trump’s administration is spreading festive cheer by sharing a “naughty list” of reporters it doesn’t like, and using popular Christmas films to push the US Government messages – How The Grinch Stole Christmas being the latest example.

Not content with ruining The Polar Express with its version, The Deportation Express, the White House shared a graphic of the beloved film about the Dr Seuss character (starring Jim Carrey) on X/Twitter, and rebranded it as ‘How The Illegals Stole Healthcare”.

“Cc: Democrats. Hate, hate, hate. Double hate. Loathe entirely,” the White House wrote, referencing a line from the 2000 movie.

The post has since been criticised by fellow social media users, with one writing: “Using children’s movies as xenophobic propaganda is disgusting”:

“Is this about the parable of the Good Samaritan,” asked PatriotTakes:

Trump has previously been ridiculed for talking about “concepts of a plan” for healthcare in America, as opposed to actually offering something of substance beyond criticising Obamacare.

Speaking to Fox News’ Laura Ingraham last month, he said: “Call it Trumpcare. Call it whatever you want… Anything but Obamacare!

“Instead of going to the insurance companies, I want the money to go into an account for people where the people buy their own health insurance.

“The insurance will be better. It’ll cost less. Everybody’s going to be happy. They’re going to feel like entrepreneurs.”

Yes, he really said that…

