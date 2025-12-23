Donald Trump tries to brush 'distracting' Epstein Files questions away

Donald Trump attempted to brush aside questions about the Epstein files, claiming the Democrats were using the issue to "deflect" from Republicans success, while unveiling plans for a new fleet of US battleships.

Speaking at the announcement (December 22) Trump became visibly irritated when reporters shifted focus from the military reveal to Jeffrey Epstein-related documents.

"I thought that was finished," claimed the President before moving the conversation along to his new 'Golden Fleet.'



