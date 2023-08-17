5 politicians who made watching the Women's World Cup utterly cringe





Politicians try their hardest to look like normal people but they really struggle.

This is especially true when they watch football - we all remember when Boris Johnson put kit on over his shirt and tie during the Euros, right?

If you do remember that, than you'd have predicted a lot of embarrassing photo opps from politicians watching the Lionesses storm to success during the Women's World Cup this year.

Beating a number of opponents, the team are to face Spain in the final on Sunday and politicians couldn't help but scrape into the action.

Here are some politicians who made watching the World Cup this year seem very cringe.

Why did this MP print out a piece of paper that said "Lionesses" on it to celebrate the match:

Anneliese Dodds used England's 6-1 win over China in the group stage to promote Labour's Alistair Strathern and his campaign in Mid Bedfordshire.













Wakeford especially gets cringe points for calling the adult team "girls".









And awkwardly waving a couple of flags is pretty cringe, too:

Who could forget this already classic Ed Davey photo...





Poor MPs. They are just trying to have a good time but there's nothing they can do that they won't get rinsed for.



