With 56% of Brits admitting to feeling more stressed now than they did ten years ago, and 54% turning to feel-good content to boost endorphins, melt-friendly confectionary brand Aero has been using science to find out what melts our hearts.

Measuring facial expressions and heart rates, the expert research found that the top three most heart-melting visuals for humans were cute animal videos, friends dancing together, and a family welcoming some puppies.

Taking the top ten types of content, the brand has put together the ultimate minute of heart-melts compilation. We're sold.



