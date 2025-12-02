Artificial intelligence is constantly developing and becoming more life-like, and a new AI model making the rounds online could be the most realistic one thus far, sparking a lot of reaction.

The video shows an AI model named "Michelle" created by Jeff Dotson, and she has brunette hair with a fringe, hazel eyes, a freckled face, and a septum piercing.

At the beginning of the video, she smiles at the camera and then laughs, and can then be seen sitting on a chair filming what appears to be a podcast.

"I guess the main thing is... wait can we start over? Sorry," she says in an American accent. "This guy Jeff he can't direct worth s***."

There's then a close-up of makeup being applied to her face.

When asked by a voice off-screen who created her, she quips, "Jeff... don't worry, I'm working through it in therapy."

On what Michelle thinks of Jeff "as a creator," she replied, "He's okay, not a fan really."

It then cuts to the AI model taking part in a photoshoot.

"Am I single? Maybe? But also technically I'm stored on a server in Iowa," Michelle said at the end of the video with a laugh.

"The first AI character I can actually keep consistent. Same face. Same vibe. Same personality, even across totally different scenes," creator Jeff Dotson explained in his Facebook post.

He shared that AI was built with Nano Banana Pro + Google Veo 3.1. and added, "This is where storytelling gets dangerous."

In the comments section, he added how AI is "just a tool, authenticity will hold more value now. Nothing can replace the real value of humans."

Later on, Brian Roemmele posted a video of the AI Model, and wrote, "Meet Michelle she is stored on a server in Iowa. (Made by my buddy Jeff Dotson)."

It's fair to say the clip of the AI model has prompted plenty of reactions on social media - and many agree it's a pretty dystopian sight, with some questioning what the purpose of Michelle is.

One person responded, "I see AI as a great catalogue and search engine, but I see no useful benefit to fake people that can be taken for real. Aren't people fake enough now?"

"I have dark hair with bangs and a septum and freckles and I’m from Iowa and I’m just as off putting AND I’m real btw," a second person wrote.

A third person responded with a Cillian Murphy Oppenheimer meme.









"We are so cooked," a fourth person declared.





Someone else added: "This should terrify everyone who sees it."

Elsewhere from Indy100, AI sparks new spiritual movement 'Spiralism' – but what is it? and Woman marries AI character from ChatGPT after real-life breakup.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.