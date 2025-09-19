World's first anti-ageing treatment for dogs could arrive far sooner than we thought

In an age where science is constantly pushing boundaries, and where many are quietly obsessed with slowing down the ageing process, the idea of a pill for pets might not feel quite as far-fetched as it once did.

Dogs, sadly, don’t get to stay with us as long as we’d like. Most live between 10 and 13 years, which makes the thought of extending their healthy years especially appealing. Now, a pioneering new drug is in the pipeline, aiming to change the way our four-legged companions age.

'Loyal', a San Francisco–based biotech, is on a mission to give our dogs more healthy years.

The company is developing treatments designed not only to extend canine lifespans but also to keep pets thriving as they grow older. To make it happen, Loyal is working hand-in-hand with vets across the US on its STAY study – the largest clinical trial of its kind ever undertaken with 1,300 dogs.

iStock

Speaking about the study, Loyal explained: "Not all study participants will receive the drug – some will receive a placebo pill instead. This gives us a 'control' that allows us to identify the actual impact the drug is having compared with dogs who did not receive the drug."

The study is gathering real-world data on how the drug works in dogs, helping to build the case for FDA approval. While approval isn’t certain, the company is aiming for a 2026 green light if everything goes to plan.

LOY-002 is designed to support healthy ageing in older dogs of almost all sizes, focusing on tackling metabolic dysfunction to help them stay active and well for longer.

"We’re not making immortal dogs," Celine Halioua, founder and chief executive of Loyal, previously clarified to The Guardian. "The way the drug extends lifespan, we hypothesise, is by extending health and thus shortening the rate of ageing."

You may also like...

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.