Astronauts dropped a toolbag in space which you can see with just binoculars

Whilst repairing external parts of the International Space Station (ISS) last week, astronauts dropped a toolbag. And it turns out you just need a pair of binoculars to see it.

The bag is tiny compared to the ISS, but it's reflective enough that when it catches the Sun's light it reaches 6th magnitude from Earth according to Earthsky.

Under very dark skies, some powerful binoculars or a small telescope might allow you to see the toolbag.

The bag is moving at almost exactly the same speed as the ISS on the same path and about a minute ahead of it. Over time, however, its distance from the ISS will grow, making it harder to find.

Eventually, its orbit will become low enough that it burns up from friction with the outer atmosphere.

You can find out if you have the ISS passing overhead here if you want to have a chance of seeing the bag.

The ISS can only be seen easily when it's dark on the ground and sunlight is still catching it. It means it's usually best seen when the skies are not fully dark - so around dusk or dawn.

Here is what the toolbag looks like from space:

