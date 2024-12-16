Victims of depraved ancient massacre were eaten by cannibals, scientists discover

The remains of people attacked around 4,000 years ago in Somerset suggest that they were the victims of cannibalism .

At least 37 individuals are thought to have been butchered and eaten during the “exceptionally violent” attack that occurred during the Bronze Age in England (between 2500 - 2000 BC to 800 BC).

It has previously been considered a largely peaceful time in history and evidence suggests it was one of the largest cases of violence between humans at the time.

Professor Rick Schulting from Oxford University and the lead author of a research article , theorised the attack was fuelled by a “desire for revenge” and suggested that the ramifications of the event probably “echoed through generations”.

He believes the victims may have been eaten to “dehumanise” them and to send a strong message by “insulting the remains”.

The remains were first discovered in the Charterhouse Warren Farm Shaft by cavers in the 1970s – experts believe they were thrown down a 15-metre shaft by their attackers after they were finished with them.

Approximately 3,000 bone fragments were discovered in the Mendip Hills, Somerset, and they have since been analysed by archaeologists.

Rick J. Schulting et al./Cambridge University Press

They believe that the 37 victims were a mix of men, women and children, with teens and older children comprising around half of those who died.

With villages in the Bronze Age typically made up of between 50 to 100 people, it’s thought the attack could have wiped out almost an entire community.

It is thought that the group were ambushed because no evidence of fighting back was found. Instead, their bones were discovered with scrape and cut marks, suggesting the bodies were dismembered with stone tools and then eaten.

“If we saw these marks on animal bones, we’d have no question that they were butchered,” Professor Schulting explained to BBC News .

The human bones were found alongside those from animals, suggesting that they were not consumed due to hunger, as other food sources were available. Instead, experts think the feud was likely the result of a breakdown in the relationship between communities.

Professor Schulting said: “This was something exceptional. This level of almost erasing the person, literally chopping them into pieces, seems like something you would only do if fuelled by anger, fear and resentment.”

He added: “This is not a homicidal maniac. This is a community of people that came together to do this to another community.”

