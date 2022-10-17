Scientists are developing a vaccine to prevent cancer, and it could be ready by 2030.

Husband and wife professors Ugur Sahin and Ozlem Tureci who co-founded BioNTech in 2008 to treat the group of illnesses, before pausing work to team up with Pfizer to tackle Covid, spoke to the BBC about their latest research on Sunday.

They said they are running trials that they hope will encourage the immune system to recognise and treat cancer, and that they are hoping bowel cancer, melanoma and other tumour types will be combated with their new treatments in the future.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Appearing on BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, Prof Tureci, who is BioNTech's chief medical officer, said,: "Every step, every patient we treat in our cancer trials helps us to find out more about what we are against and how to address that.

"As scientists, we are always hesitant to say we will have a cure for cancer. We have a number of breakthroughs and we will continue to work on them."

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.