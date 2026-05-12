Harvard scientists win £50,000 prize for breakthrough ‘cervix microchip’

A pioneering advance in women’s health research is earning international recognition at a moment when the field is still fighting for equal scientific investment.

Medical researchers and campaigners have repeatedly warned that women’s health remains one of the most underfunded areas of modern healthcare. Conditions linked to reproductive, hormonal and gynaecological health have historically received far less scientific attention than many illnesses that predominantly affect men.

A piece published in Imperial cited that only a small proportion (two per cent) of public research funding is directed towards pregnancy, childbirth and female reproductive health — despite women accounting for half the population.

Against that backdrop, a breakthrough in female reproductive science has received international recognition for its potential to advance research without the use of animal testing.

On 12 May, Harvard scientist Dr Zohreh Izadifar will be awarded the £50,000 Lush Prize for Science at a ceremony in London, honouring her work developing alternatives to animal experimentation.

Dr Izadifar leads the development of the Cervix Chip and sensor-integrated system and has contributed to a broader multidisciplinary team effort developing Organ-on-chip models of the female reproductive tract. The Vagina Chip was led by other members of the research team, with Dr Izadifar contributing as part of the wider collaboration.

The annual prize supports researchers pioneering cruelty-free scientific methods and has awarded millions of pounds to projects around the world since it was established in 2012.

Dr Izadifar and her team have developed an "organ-on-chip" device small enough to fit in the palm of a hand, designed to replicate the biology of human vaginal and cervical tissue.

These technologies are the result of collaborative, multidisciplinary work involving multiple researchers, with different team members leading specific components of the Organ-on-chip platform.

Wyss Institute, Harvard University

Equipped with tiny electrical sensors, the microchip enables scientists to observe how human cells respond in real time to hormones, beneficial bacteria and infections.

Researchers say the technology could help deepen understanding of vaginal health, infertility and the causes of pre-term birth.

"By using the Organ-on-chip platform, we created the first human Cervix and Vagina Chip models that faithfully replicate how these tissues function, including responses to hormones, beneficial bacteria, and infections, key aspects of women’s reproductive health," Dr Izadifar, Female Reproductive Health Team, Wyss Institute of Harvard University, shared.

"These models are already enabling breakthroughs in understanding infection, fertility, and disease, while accelerating the development of safer, more effective treatments – offering a scalable path to replace animal testing and improve global women’s health outcomes."

Wyss Institute, Harvard University

Judges said the project stood out in part because it focuses on women’s health, which remains an underrepresented field.

Experts have long argued that progress in female reproductive medicine has been slowed by the limitations of animal testing, particularly because commonly used laboratory animals do not accurately reflect human biology.

Mice, for instance, do not menstruate or undergo menopause, and differ substantially from humans in hormonal and vaginal microbiome processes, making it harder for researchers to draw reliable comparisons.

This year’s Lush Prize ceremony also recognises campaigners, scientists and early-career researchers from across the world working to develop alternatives to animal testing, with total awards amounting to £250,000.

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